England should tour Pakistan this year, Pakistan great believes

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that England should tour Pakistan this year since the T20 World Cup has been postponed until October 2021.

Latif noted that Pakistan are helping England by touring the country in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As a result, England should repay the favour and travel to Pakistan later this year.

Latif even noted that Pakistan doesn’t have a “mandatory 14-day quarantine period”.

England are supposed to tour Pakistan at the end of 2021, but with a window having opened up due to the T20 World Cup being postponed, Latif thinks the series should be brought forward.

Teams like England have only played Pakistan in the UAE due to concerns about the security situation.

“Pakistan has helped the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) during difficult circumstances. Now is the time to convince them to tour Pakistan for a three-match series in September or October,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “According to the current schedule, Australia will be playing a limited-over series in England till 15 September.

“The ECB officials can then send their team to Pakistan for seven to eight days. Pakistan does not even have a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

“The PCB can also take all the precautionary measures taken by the ECB to ensure the safety of teams such as West Indies and Pakistan. The PCB officials should begin a dialogue with the ECB in this regard.”

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

