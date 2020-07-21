Waqar Younis reveals which two Pakistan players are almost as fit as Virat Kohli

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that limited overs captain Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi are almost as fit as India skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now and many players are eager to be as fit and healthy as he is.

Even Waqar admitted that Kohli is “one of the top athletes” in the sport today.

“Kohli is one of the top athletes but I think our boys are not far behind, especially Babar Azam who is very fit and he is also delivering [the] goods with his performances. Shaheen Shah (Afridi) is another one who is super fit,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“But right now in the training camp they are getting better and we are working hard on ensuring their fitness levels meet those standards required in world cricket.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

