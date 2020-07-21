England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 5: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win in Manchester

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ben Stokes’ all-round performance and Stuart Broad’s three-wicket haul saw England defeat the West Indies by 113 runs on the final day of the second Test in Manchester.

Starting off the day on 37/2, Stokes and England captain Joe Root converted their 20-run partnership into a 73-run stand, during which Stokes brought up his fifty, before Root was run out for 22.

Stokes and Ollie Pope added 39 runs to the score before England declared on 129/3, which set the West Indies a target of 312 to win.

Stokes finished on 78, which came off 57 balls and included four boundaries and three sixes, while Pope remained undefeated on 12, which came off seven deliveries and included a boundary.

Kemar Roach was the only bowler to take any wickets.

Chasing 312 to win, the West Indies were dealt a massive blow on the fifth ball of their innings as opener John Campbell was caught behind off the bowling of Broad for four runs.

Kraigg Brathwaite only made 12 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Chris Woakes, while Shai Hope was clean bowled by Broad for seven runs.

Broad continued his rampage by dismissing Roston Chase for six runs.

With the West Indies reeling at 37/4, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood steadied things with a 100-run partnership, during which both batsmen surpassed their fifties.

However, shortly after doing so, Blackwood was caught behind off the bowling of Stokes for 55, which came off 88 balls and included seven boundaries.

Woakes took out Dowrich for a duck, while Sam Curran trapped Brooks lbw for 62, which came off 136 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

West Indies captain Jason Holder managed to score 35 runs before he was cleaned up by Dom Bess, while Stokes sent Roach packing for five runs.

England secured their victory when Alzarri Joseph was dismissed by Bess for nine runs.

Broad was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Woakes, Stokes and Bess took two wickets apiece. As for Curran, he claimed one.

Stokes was named Man of the Match for scoring 176 in the first innings, 78 not out in the second innings and taking three wickets in total.

The third Test between England and the West Indies will begin on Friday in Manchester.

