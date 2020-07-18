What is Pakistan batsman Umar Amin extremely upset about?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin has admitted that he was extremely disappointed about the fact that he didn’t get to play many games during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amin, who hasn’t represented Pakistan since January 2018, only featured in one match for the Peshawar Zalmi, where he scored 29 runs.

Explaining why he only featured in one game, the 30-year-old said it could be the result of “the team management coming to the conclusion that I was unsuitable for the team combination”.

“It goes without saying that I was disappointed. I had done reasonably well in PSL 4 and was expecting to be given some more chances in front of home crowds, but that did not happen,” Amin told PakPassion. “It was possibly a case of the team management coming to the conclusion that I was unsuitable for the team combination.

“So, they had to juggle with the requirement of playing 4 overseas players, had to accommodate Shoaib Malik and they also could not ignore the talent of Haider Ali. All this meant that not only I but even Imam-ul-Haq did not get much game-time.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah bouncer left which Pakistan batsman needing treatment and a new helmet?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...