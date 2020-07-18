Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin has said that only the national selectors can answer the question on why he hasn’t played international cricket regularly.

Amin made his Test debut against Australia in 2010, but despite a decent performance, he has only played in four Tests thus far.

The 30-year-old hasn’t fared much better in ODIs and T20 Internationals as he has featured in 16 and 14 matches respectively.

“This question really needs to be directed to people who are responsible for selection as this is something I cannot answer,” Amin, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, told PakPassion. “All I can say is that I did what was in my hands which was to perform well in domestic cricket and on ‘A’ team tours but failed to get opportunities to play more than 4 Tests.

“There was a glimmer of hope in the series against South Africa in 2013 where it seemed I would get a chance for a comeback but that did not happen and I suppose that is part and parcel of cricket.”

