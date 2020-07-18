Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has admitted that “you get very few players like MS Dhoni in world cricket”.

Akmal even went as far as calling Dhoni the “best wicketkeeper-batsman India has ever produced”.

Dhoni has averages of 38.09 in Test cricket, 50.57 in ODIs and 37.60 in T20 Internationals.

“Best wicketkeeper-batsman India has ever produced, who has achieved so much for Indian cricket. It is unbelievable,” Akmal told Sawera Pasha in an interview on YouTube as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“To maintain a 50+ average throughout your career in ODIs and play match-winning innings continuously is very tough.”

Akmal even recalled one particular ODI series between India and Pakistan where Dhoni “just took away the ODI series from Pakistan”.

“I remember he just took away the ODI series from Pakistan. The way he started against Pakistan in the A tour in Kenya and carry on the same performance till the end of his career is unbelievable,” the 38-year-old said.

“T20, ODI World Cup, IPL trophies, Champions Trophy, he has won everything as a captain. You get very few players like MS Dhoni in world cricket.”

