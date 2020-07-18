Wasim Khan reveals why the Pakistan team is staying at three-star hotels

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that the national team has been staying at three-star hotels during their tour of England due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Pakistan team stayed in a three-star hotel during their 14-day isolation period in Worcester and have now moved into a Travelodge in Derby.

Wasim noted that the Travelodge is located adjacent to the ground, where the players will continue preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series against England.

While he admitted that the situation isn’t ideal, Wasim confirmed that once things go back to normal, the Pakistan team will start staying in five-star hotels again.

“Not every ground has a five-star hotel. What we had to do was gauge whether our players were getting the basic necessities or not. In Worcester earlier and now Derby, all the basic amenities have been made available to the team. They even have indoor games to play,” Wasim told Geo Super.

“Of course, none of this is ideal but you also have to see that the situation we’re in is also less than ideal. When things are back to normal, the players will also be back in five-star hotels.”

After their stay in Derby, the team will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

