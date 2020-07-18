Faisal reveals which Pakistan player ‘will demolish whoever comes his way’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has lavished praise on teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah, saying he “will demolish whoever comes his way”.

Faisal’s comments about Naseem come after the 17-year-old was in scarily good form on the first day of Pakistan’s four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Naseem took three wickets and even struck batsman Fawad Alam with a skiddy bouncer that left him needing treatment and a new helmet.

Faisal noted that the youngster, who holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket, is “improving, skilled and [has a] sensible [head on his shoulders]”.

“I have been saying again and again that Naseem Shah will demolish whoever comes his way. He’s improving, skilled and [has a] sensible [head on his shoulders], sadly Fawad Alam has been the victim today of his pace and bounce on his head!” Faisal said on Twitter.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

