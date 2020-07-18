Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin has said that he has evolved so much over the years that “there is a huge difference in the Umar Amin of 2010 with the one of today”.

Amin, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, noted that he has worked hard to improve his consistency, fitness and power hitting.

The 30-year-old also feels that people judge him on the basis of the “early part of my international career” and don’t take into account what he has done or achieved as of late.

“I have worked very hard to improve this problem of inconsistent performances and have tried to enhance my concentration levels as before I was lacking in this area,” Amin told PakPassion. “The idea was to work on my consistency so that I would be able to follow up on a good performance with another good performance and so on and my recent record shows that I have been successful in that endeavour.

“I think there is an impression of my suitability for Test match cricket only based upon my performances in the early part of my international career. But since then, I have worked on my fitness and my power game to bring it in line with the demands of the modern game where aggression is needed during certain match situations. Put simply, there is a huge difference in the Umar Amin of 2010 with the one of today.”

