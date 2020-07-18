Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin believes that he his irregular appearances for Pakistan may be the result of bad luck.

Amin made his international debut in 2010, but has only featured in four Tests, 16 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals up until his last game in January 2018.

Despite not having representing Pakistan for over two years, the 30-year-old is not giving up on his hopes of making an international comeback.

“I do feel that luck plays an important part in how one’s career moves forward at the international level,” Amin told PakPassion. “Some cricketers have been lucky enough to have progressed in international cricket very quickly but others like me have had to wait.

“Misbah-ul-Haq is a good example of such a player who had to wait for a long time to establish himself in the national side. I feel that I still have time left in my career to make a comeback and am putting all my energies towards this goal.”

