Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has the “best cricket brain”.

Hafeez is one of the most senior players in the Pakistan team right now and has enjoyed a highly successful international career.

“Mohammad Hafeez I think [has the] best cricket brain,” Latif said on Twitter.

Hafeez is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

