Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that “all the cricket legends are fans” of iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“All the cricket legends are fans of Viv Richards,” Latif said on Twitter.

