Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal may not be playing international cricket, but he showed off his form in the nets at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy in Lahore with a glorious array of shots.

Akmal hasn’t played for Pakistan since April 2017, but he recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the nine games he played, the 38-year-old scored 251 runs, which included a century, at an average of 27.88 and a strike-rate of 161.93.

Even though all domestic cricket in Pakistan has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Akmal doesn’t seem to have lost his touch as he played some solid defensive shots and unleashed some fierce drives as well.

