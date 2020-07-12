Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that he practices at least three hours a day before working out in the gym.

Akmal shared his training schedule during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

3 hours atleast then gym — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020

“Three hours at least then gym,” Akmal said.

Akmal last played international cricket in April 2017, but recently featured for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the nine games he played, Akmal scored 251 runs, which included a century, at an average of 27.88 and a strike-rate of 161.93.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...