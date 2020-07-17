Imran Farhat reveals which Pakistan bowler was faster than Shaun Tait

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has revealed that legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was faster than Australia seamer Shaun Tait.

Farhat faced the delivery where Tait bowled at an eye-popping 160.7 kph. This occurred during Australia’s clash with Pakistan in Melbourne in February 2010.

However, Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at a blistering 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Farhat’s revelation that Akhtar was quicker than Tait came after a fan asked him the question on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

