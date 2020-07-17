Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has revealed that he would have loved to bowl to legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Lara was one of the most prolific batsmen the West Indies ever produced, as he represented his country in 131 Tests. He accumulated 11,953 runs, including 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

But, Lara will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

The 51-year-old also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

“I wanted to bowl to Brian Lara as well because I admire him a lot but unfortunately he is retired now,” Qadir told Cricket Pakistan.

