Pakistan star Babar Azam believes that Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed will help him become a better batsman and captain.

Misbah is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, while Waqar is the team’s bowling coach. Younis was hired as the batting coach for the upcoming tour of England, while Mushtaq will be the spin bowling coach and mentor during the series.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain and most consistent batsman, admitted that he and the other players “will benefit immensely from their presence” during the England tour.

“I and other players will benefit immensely from their presence,” he said to News International as quoted by the ICC website. “They are four of our greatest legends. They have loads of experience. It’s our duty to learn from them and I’m sure all of us will do that … I’m keen to learn the art of captaincy from them.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

