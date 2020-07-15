Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has revealed that the national team slipped down the T20 rankings since “we did some experimentation and tried out several players”.

Pakistan used to be the top-ranked side in the shortest format, but they have now fallen down to fourth place.

With the England series fast approaching, Azam is determined to lead Pakistan to victory in the three-match T20 series that begins on August 28.

The 25-year-old is well aware that a series win over England, who are ranked second on the T20 standings, will give Pakistan a boost in the rankings.

“Yes, we did lose a few matches and our ranking has unfortunately gone down,” he said to News International as quoted by the ICC website. “What happened is that we did some experimentation and tried out several players. We are now sure about the combination, which includes both youth and experience. I’m confident that we will do well in the T20 series against England and improve our ranking.”

In addition to playing three T20 Internationals, Pakistan will also face England in a three-Test series, which will get underway on August 5 in Manchester.

