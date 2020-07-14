Which Pakistan player has Mushtaq Ahmed told to ‘keep shining’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has told left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to “keep shining”.

This comes after Mushtaq held an interview with Amir, where the 28-year-old talked about the huge wake-up call he was given upon making his international comeback.

“It was great to speak to Mohammad Amir. I loved the way he opened his heart to narrate his story for people. Keep shining Amir. The interview will be aired on BOL Network at 8 pm PST, today on Monday. Keep watching Googly with Mushy,” Mushtaq said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Amir will miss Pakistan’s upcoming series against England as his second child is expected to be born in August.

Mushtaq is currently with the national team in England as he was named Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the tour.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

