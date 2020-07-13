Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has said that veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni is one of his favourite India players.

Hasan’s praise for Dhoni came when the Indian superstar turned 39 on July 7.

Dhoni is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen in the history of the game and arguably the greatest wicketkeeper India has ever produced.

Happy birthday @msdhoni one of favourite cricketers of mine. It was an honour to bowl to this living legend and play against him👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SHIlb4ZDuh — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 7, 2020

“Happy birthday MS Dhoni, one of [the] favourite cricketers of mine. It was an honour to bowl to this living legend and play against him,” Hasan said on Twitter.

