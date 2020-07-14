Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali revealed that the national team made a pact “to keep our fitness intact” prior to departing for the England tour.

Azhar noted that during the coronavirus lockdown, many of the Pakistan players “made gyms at home”, while others found isolated places to work out.

He added that by maintaining their high fitness levels, the players will be able to spend more time on getting back into the groove of batting, bowling and fielding prior to the start of the England series.

“We’ve been through a lot of challenges in last few months being at home. We all have been in touch with each other on [a] WhatsApp group and made a pact that we have to keep our fitness intact,” Azhar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“There were several who made gyms at home, few had found an isolated place to keep it going and made sure that we have keep our physical fitness. Because we know if we are in good shape, we can work on our skills at any stage later to regain our momentum.”

After spending 14 days in isolation in Worcester, the Pakistan team arrived in Derby on Monday, where they will continue preparing for the England series.

They will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

