Which Pakistan player in England is missing his family?

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, who is preparing for the upcoming series against England with the rest of the national team, has admitted that he misses his family.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the players will no doubt be concerned about their family’s wellbeing, but Fawad noted that he has to make the necessary sacrifices for the benefit of his cricketing career.

“Of course I am missing my family, such as parents and siblings, wife and kids, but when it comes to national duty then we have to put that in front and make a lot of sacrifices,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We have to move forward but it’s a tough time now as it was before as well in Pakistan when we had restrictions on movement and meeting people.

“But things get easier if the family is supporting in such matters. The family understands the issues involved but they are happy as I am now part of the Pakistan squad and making a comeback, and their best wishes are with me.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

