Fawad Alam: Pakistan team gelling well by playing FIFA and carrom

Veteran batsman Fawad Alam has said that the Pakistan team is gelling well in England by playing carrom and the highly popular football video game FIFA.

With the types of activities the Pakistan team can do being restricted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Fawad noted that everyone is spending time with each other in order to ensure everyone’s morale is high.

In fact, the 34-year-old pointed out that a family style environment is starting to be built as the players are “doing whatever we can to help each other out”.

“We are like a family on this tour and are doing whatever we can to help each other out – doesn’t matter if there are juniors or seniors – this is what makes the team grow and become better. If we have a family like this then it has a positive effect on your performances,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“You get to understand each person in the side and that helps in team building.

“Given the SOPs (standard operating procedures), we are gelling really well together by involving ourselves in activities such as playing FIFA, carrom etc.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

