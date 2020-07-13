Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has said that Pakistan and India won’t play any bilateral series in the near future “due to the policy of the Indian government”.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“Pakistan-India matches are the most watched cricket matches in the world. However, apart from ICC and ACC events we do not play against each other due to the policy of the Indian government,” Mani told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It is good for the health of global cricket that we play against each other, however, in our planning we do not take into account any bilateral series against India.”

Pakistan are currently in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

The three-Test series will begin on August 5, while the three-match T20 series will get underway on August 28.

