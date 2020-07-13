Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir believes that doing well in T20 tournaments around the world could make the national selectors take notice of him and recall him into the national team.

Tanvir has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been a regular face in different domestic T20 competitions around the world.

Most recently, he represented the Multan Sultans in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.30 and an economy rate of 6.80.

Given his impressive showing in the PSL, the 35-year-old was picked for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is set to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 10 behind closed doors. However, it is subject to permission from the local government.

“It is an opportunity for me as I am not part of the Pakistan squad for the England tour,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by The Nation. “Cricket is a [game] of giving back-to-back performances. My priority has always been playing for Pakistan and I keep performing in leagues to impress the selectors.

“I’m really excited to be on field. Cricket is our bread and butter and also our passion.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...