Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on the iconic pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, calling them the “destroyers of batting line ups”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, who is currently Pakistan’s bowling coach, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Akhtar noted that Wasim and Waqar were so feared that they became “the most lethal bowling duo in the history of cricket”.

Two new kids on the block in the 80's. Who knew they'd become destroyers of batting line ups & will become the most lethal bowling duo in the history of cricket who hunted in a pair. What are your other favorite bowling duos?@wasimakramlive@waqyounis99#cricket #pakistan pic.twitter.com/aoxlsjiMuQ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 25, 2020

“Two new kids on the block in the 80’s. Who knew they’d become destroyers of batting line ups and [would] become the most lethal bowling duo in the history of cricket who hunted in a pair,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Waqar is currently with the Pakistan team in England, where they are preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

The three-Test series will begin on August 5, while the three-match T20 series will get underway on August 28.

