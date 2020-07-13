Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made it clear that he “couldn’t be fake about anything even if I tried”.

Akhtar noted that he gave it all every time he represented his country and wore his heart on his sleeve.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

I couldn't be fake about anything even if i tried. My facial expressions would never allow it. It made me sleep well but may have left many sleepless. Say what you have to. #ExpressWithRawalpindiExpress pic.twitter.com/VUznYNWWTr — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 5, 2020

“I couldn’t be fake about anything even if I tried. My facial expressions would never allow it. It made me sleep well but may have left many sleepless. Say what you have to,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...