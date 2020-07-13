Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, saying “the sport would have missed out on a gem if you didn’t play”.

Akhtar’s praise for Dhoni came when the Indian superstar turned 39 on July 7.

Dhoni is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen in the history of the game and arguably the greatest wicketkeeper India has ever produced.

Happy Birthday M.S.Dhoni. The sport would have missed out on a gem if you didn't play.

Have a good one buddy. #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/vARBD6I6Zu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 7, 2020

“Happy Birthday MS Dhoni. The sport would have missed out on a gem if you didn’t play. Have a good one buddy,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...