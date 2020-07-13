Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has made it clear that he is glad to be part of the national team despite not being given the opportunity to make his international comeback.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

The 34-year-old has been picked for the upcoming tour of England, but it remains to be seen if he will be part of the playing XI.

Many people have called for Fawad to feature in the three-Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Nonetheless, just being part of the Pakistan squad and “wearing the Pakistan star on your chest” is something that fires up Fawad and makes all the hard work he has put in over the years worth it.

“The excitement of wearing the Pakistan star on your chest is something different. It’s a proud feeling as all the club and first-class cricket you play is for that reason,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

