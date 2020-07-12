Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Zak Crawley scored a career-best 76 and Dom Sibley made 50 as England forged a 170-run lead on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton.

Starting off the day on 15/0, Sibley and Rory Burns converted their partnership into a 72-run stand before Burns was caught by John Campbell at backward point off the bowling of Roston Chase for 42.

Sibley and Joe Denly added 41 runs to the score before Sibley was caught behind off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel for 50, which came off 164 balls and included four boundaries.

Denly went on to score 29 before he was dismissed by Chase.

England stand-in captain Ben Stokes and Crawley stabilised the innings with a 98-run partnership, during which Crawley surpassed his fifty, before Stokes was caught by Shai Hope at gully off the bowling of West Indies skipper Jason Holder for 46.

Crawley ended up making 76, which came off 127 deliveries and included eight boundaries, before he was caught and bowled by Alzarri Joseph.

Joseph then proceeded to clean bowl Jos Buttler, while Gabriel took out Dom Bess and Ollie Pope in the same over.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood managed to amass an unbeaten five-run partnership before stumps was called.

Archer finished on five, which came off 14 balls and included a boundary, while Wood remained undefeated on one.

Gabriel was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Chase and Joseph snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Holder, he claimed one.

England ended day four on 284/8 and will continue batting on Sunday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...