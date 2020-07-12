Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has admitted he is so glad all the faith invested in Babar Azam has paid off spectacularly.

Inzamam noted that Azam initially struggled in Test cricket and there were concerns about whether he would be able to survive in the longest format.

However, Inzamam noted that he and the other selectors “never had any doubt about his ability”, which was why they persisted with him.

Azam now captains Pakistan in ODIs and T20 Internationals, and is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world.

“Babar struggled initially in Test cricket but we never had any doubt about his ability so we persisted with him and see today where he is standing in all formats,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Azam is now preparing for the series against England, which will consist of three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

The Tests will begin on August 5, while the T20 Internationals will get underway on August 28.

