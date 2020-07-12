Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has vowed to share his knowledge of the England players with the Pakistan team ahead of their highly-anticipated series.

Saqlain used to be England’s spin bowling coach, but it now the Head of International Player Development at the High Performance Centre in Pakistan.

While some may feel that this is an unfair tactic, the 43-year-old noted that he used to share details about the Pakistan team when he worked with England.

“I will share my knowledge of the current England players with the Pakistan team. This is the beauty of the game. I was completely sincere with them, when I was working with the side. I used to tell them everything I knew about the Pakistan side back then,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...