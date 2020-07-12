Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has shockingly revealed that the country’s 2019 World Cup team was very insecure.

Inzamam, who was Pakistan’s chief selector at the time of the tournament, noted that the players seemed to feel the pressure as they were concerned about being eliminated.

Pakistan narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals as New Zealand went through with a superior net run rate.

“Even in the last World Cup I felt the captain and players were under pressure because they were thinking if we don’t do well in the tournament we will be out. That environment was created and this is not good for cricket,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...