Azhar Ali backing which three Pakistan players to shine in England?

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes that the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain “have immense potential to succeed in English conditions”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Afridi and Naseem are expected to play a crucial role in the Test series, while Hasnain will likely only feature in the T20 series.

Afridi has become the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack despite only being 20, while Naseem, who is just 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

As for Hasnain, who is 20, he holds the record for being the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in a T20 International.

“I believe we have a pace-cum-spin attack which can give England a run for their money. Youngsters like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah or Mohammad Hasnain have immense potential to succeed in English conditions while we have plenty of experience as well in our bowling,” Azhar was quoted as saying by The Nation.

