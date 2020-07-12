Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq heaped praise on ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly, saying he was an “intelligent” and “brave” player.

Saqlain added that Ganguly, who is currently president of the BCCI, was a gifted player of spin and “played good on the turning tracks”.

“Ganguly also had an expertise against the off-spinners. He used to cut, inside-out, sweep against off-spinners. He would charge the bowler whenever he wanted. Dada was intelligent, brave and played good on the turning tracks,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

Saqlain’s comments about Ganguly come after he said that no left-handed batsman played off-spinner better than iconic Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar.

