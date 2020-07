Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq heaped praise on ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly, saying he was an “intelligent” and “brave” player.

Saqlain added that Ganguly, who is currently president of the BCCI, was a gifted player of spin and “played good on the turning tracks”.

“Ganguly also had an expertise against the off-spinners. He used to cut, inside-out, sweep against off-spinners. He would charge the bowler whenever he wanted. Dada was intelligent, brave and played good on the turning tracks,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by¬†The Nation.

Saqlain’s comments about Ganguly come after he said that no left-handed batsman played off-spinner better than iconic Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...