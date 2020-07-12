Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that he had some “very tough battles” against iconic West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Saqlain noted that Lara was a good player against off-spin and recalled how the ‘The Prince’ dominated Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan on one particular occasion.

“I witnessed once when Lara was in command against the Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Muralitharan couldn’t get his hands on him,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

Saqlain wished he would have gotten more chances to go up against Lara, but admitted that he cherished the few clashes they had.

“Unfortunately, Lara and I didn’t get to play much. However, previously I used to take his wicket [early] in Tests and ODIs but after that, we had very tough battles,” the 43-year-old said.

