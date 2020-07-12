Image courtesy of: Zimbio

There have been many great left-handed batsmen over the years, but legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that opening batsman Saeed Anwar was the best of the best when it came to playing off-spin.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Test, where he scored 4,052 runs, which included 11 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he accumulated 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“I played some matches against Anwar but have done many rounds with him in the nets. It was very difficult to beat him or take his wicket,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation. “Anwar was very skillful and I think there was no other left-handed batsman who played off-spin better than him.”

