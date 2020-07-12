Kamran Akmal names his 7 favourite Pakistan players

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has picked Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Rashid Latif as his favourite Pakistan players.

Akmal’s choices came after a fan asked him who his favourite bowler, batsman and wicketkeeper was.

The 38-year-old chose Wasim, Waqar and Akhtar as his favourite bowlers, Inzamam, Yousuf and Younis as his favourite batsmen and Latif as his favourite wicketkeeper.

Akmal last played international cricket in April 2017, but recently featured for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the nine games he played, Akmal scored 251 runs, which included a century, at an average of 27.88 and a strike-rate of 161.93.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes extremely bold claim about his gully cricket days

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...