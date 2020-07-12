Inzamam: PCB acted too hastily in sacking Sarfaraz as Pakistan captain

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) acted too hastily in sacking Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain.

Sarfaraz was stripped of the captaincy in October last year, and Azhar Ali took over as Test skipper, while Babar Azam was made ODI and T20 skipper.

Inzamam noted that Pakistan won the Champions Trophy under Sarfraz’s leadership in 2017 and also became the top-ranked T20 team.

The 50-year-old criticised the PCB for not showing “confidence or patience” and instead pulling the trigger to end Sarfaraz’s tenure as captain just like that.

“Sarfaraz achieved some notable victories for Pakistan and was learning to be a good captain but unfortunately when he had learnt from experience and [his] mistakes he was removed as captain,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“Sarfaraz won us the Champions Trophy and also made the team number one in T20 cricket. He got us some good wins. He should have been given more time as captain by the board but it acted in haste and didn’t give him confidence or patience.”

