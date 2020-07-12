Azhar Ali already has a plan on how Pakistan can beat England

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has said that posting a large score will be the key to his side beating England in their upcoming series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Azhar noted that the batsmen will play a crucial role during the Test series and have to score at least 300 runs if the team are to have any chance of triumphing over England in their backyard.

“I think that if our batting can put together totals [of] around 300 or more runs, we have the potential to beat England. On recent tours, we have made strong comebacks and done well there,” Azhar was quoted as saying by The Nation.

