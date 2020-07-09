Ramiz Raja gives brutal advice to Pakistan captain Azhar Ali

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja has advised current Test captain Azhar Ali to focus on his batting rather than the captaincy during the upcoming series against England.

Pakistan will play three Tests against England, which will start on August 5 in Manchester. While the first Test will be held at Old Trafford, the next two matches will be played in Southampton.

Ramiz noted that Azhar didn’t do well as captain during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year and should focus on leading by example with the bat against England.

“My advice will be for Azhar to first focus on his own batting. His captaincy wasn’t good in Australia and also in recent times his form has not been that great, so he should be focus on his batting first so that he can inspire his teammates,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In addition to the three Tests, Pakistan will also play a three T20 Interntionals, with the first match beginning on August 28.

