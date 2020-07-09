Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will struggle during the upcoming series against England.

Delving into why he holds this view, Ramiz noted that it will be tough for Abbas to get wickets due to the saliva ban, which came about due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ramiz also suggested that instead of picking Abbas, who has taken 75 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 20.76, Pakistan should consider picking fast bowler Haris Rauf for both the Test and T20 series.

“Abbas is a bowler of England conditions but with [the] ban on saliva, he may struggle as his pace is not up to the mark,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think Haris Rauf can be an inspiring choice in both the formats. Our fast bowling is also a bit raw but they have the potential to surprise England.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

