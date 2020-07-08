Wasim Khan reveals who will be Pakistan’s Test captain after Azhar Ali

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that Babar Azam will succeed Azhar Ali as Test captain.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in limited overs cricket, but Wasim confirmed that the 25-year-old “is our future captain across all three formats”.

Wasim has been really impressed with Azam’s performance as captain thus far and even compared him to former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith.

“Look at Graeme Smith, he was 23 when he was made captain and look at his record. I think before you give someone the captaincy, you have to understand what kind of individual they are. Can they handle the pressure? Is it going to affect their game?” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan. “So far Babar has proved that the decision was right. He is our future captain across all three formats.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of England, where he is expected to a play a crucial role with the bat in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5, and captain Pakistan in the three-match T20 series, which gets underway on August 28.

