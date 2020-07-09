Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has claimed that he is being deliberately left out of the national team.

Akmal noted that he has consistently scored runs in domestic cricket over the past few seasons, but has not been given an opportunity to make his international comeback.

The 38-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in April 2017, further claimed that his comeback has been stopped since “[a] couple of coaches did not like me”.

“I have been performing in domestic cricket and PSL during the last five years but despite that I have not been given a chance to play for Pakistan,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan. “In the recent past, [a] couple of coaches did not like me which is why I remained on the sidelines.

“It’s unfair to keep me out of the Test and T20I side, especially, because I can play solely as a batsman. If Matthew Wade can make a comeback with an average of 18-20, why not me who averages nearly 60.”

