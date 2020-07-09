Babar Azam reveals which two Pakistan youngsters have a lot of potential

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has lavished praise on the young pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, saying they “have a lot of potential”.

Afridi and Naseem recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former playing for the Lahore Qalandars and the latter representing the Quetta Gladiators.

Afridi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

As for Naseem, he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Naseem also holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

With their tour of England starting next month, Azam is backing them to shine, along with fast bowler Mohammad Abbas.

“We performed well on our previous tour of England which is why players are eagerly looking forward to the series,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We are currently focused on winning the Test series as that is our first goal on the tour.

“England have the home advantage but our bowlers will give tough time to their batsmen. We will target their fragile Test top-order. Mohammad Abbas is experienced while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have a lot of potential. We have high expectations from our bowlers.”

