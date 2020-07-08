Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that Pakistan have a “very good” chance of winning the T20 World Cup.

Explaining why, Malik noted that Pakistan are strong in the batting, bowling and fielding departments, and have also made great strides when it comes to fitness.

Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup, but it remains to be seen if the tournament scheduled for this year goes ahead as reports suggest it will be officially postponed this week.

“I believe our chances are very good. In order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and I think we have that box ticked,” he told PakPassion. “In addition, we also have a good batting line-up to complement that strong bowling attack. Not only that, but our fielding has also developed and improved over the years, which is important on big grounds.

“Our fitness is much improved and better than it was in previous years, so overall, I think we will be right up there as a team that stands a very good chance of winning this tournament if it goes ahead.”

