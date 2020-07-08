Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has taken a sly dig at players like Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt by criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allowing those who have been convicted of match-fixing to make a comeback.

Amir, Asif and Salman were all banned for five years for their involvement in the 2010 fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Amir has since represented Pakistan again, while Asif and Salman have returned to play domestic cricket. In fact, Salman even featured for the Lahore Qalandars in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As for Sharjeel, he made his PSL comeback this year after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

The 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

“These things [letting players return] encourage those who have been involved with match-fixing,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Those who blow the whistle against match-fixers hurt their own careers.”

