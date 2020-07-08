Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has shockingly revealed that becoming captain in 2007 was the biggest regret of his career.

While Malik admitted that it was an honour to lead his country, he pointed out that he would have done a much better job as captain had he been given the role “a few years later in my career”.

Malik eventually stepped down as captain in 2009, but conceded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were likely already looking for someone else to replace him.

“I feel that accepting the Pakistan captaincy in 2007 was probably the main regret,” he told PakPassion. “It’s hard to say no when you are asked to lead your country but in hindsight, I would have been a much better captain, especially in terms of man-management, had this honour come along a few years later in my career. However, you cannot pick and choose when these things happen.

“I actually resigned from the captaincy, though I think the Pakistan Cricket Board had already made up their mind by then and wanted a change of captain anyway.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Malik reveals why Pakistan have a “very good” chance of winning the T20 World Cup

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...