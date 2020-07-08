Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has said that limited overs captain Babar Azam has become “a role model for youngsters” and “we should all follow his work ethic”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of England, where he is expected to a play a crucial role with the bat in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5, and captain Pakistan in the three-match T20 series, which gets underway on August 28.

Given how well Azam was performing before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to all cricket, Shehzad is hoping that the talented batsman will continue to shine in England and lead by example.

“Babar Azam is a role model for youngsters and we should all follow his work ethic. He has done really well as batsman and I hope that he can do the same while leading the side,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which ignored Pakistan player said he has “a lot of cricket left in me”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...