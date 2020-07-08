Shoaib Malik reveals which Pakistan player was ‘quick and nasty’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has admitted that legendary fast bowler Shoaib Malik was the toughest opponent he ever faced since he was “quick and nasty”.

Malik added that in addition to making his “life very uncomfortable”, he also had problems picking Akhtar’s action.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“There are so many players who I have enjoyed doing battle against and the fact is that conditions often dictate who can be more dangerous on a given day. But I will say Shoaib Akhtar was the toughest overall. I faced him many times in domestic cricket and he was quick and nasty,” Malik told PakPassion.

“I remember one First-Class match in particular, on a green-top wicket, where he made my life very uncomfortable. He bowled, I think, a six-over spell and nearly every ball was a bouncer. As a batsman, you don’t pick certain actions too well and he was one who I found difficult to pick.”

